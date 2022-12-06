WATCH: Morocco fans enjoy wild street celebrations in capital Rabat after last-16 World Cup upset of Spain

Morocco fans took to the streets of the capital to celebrate their historic World Cup win over Spain in the last 16 on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco are in their first-ever World Cup quarter-final - and the entire nation is rightfully celebrating the achievement in full force.

Incredible celebrations currently taking place in Rabat. This is what reaching a a World Cup quarter-final means! 🇲🇦



🎥 via @ZouhairMaj pic.twitter.com/ja30vUaMLM — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 6, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco are the lone underdog story left in Qatar after fellow upstarts Australia and Japan were dumped out earlier this round.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? They'll take on the winner of Portugal vs Switzerland in the quarter-final with hopes of prolonging their incredible run by at least one more game.