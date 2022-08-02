Watch: Messi stops security from dragging young fan away as he struggles to take selfie with PSG star

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made the supporter's day by granting him a selfie after helping his team win the Trophee des Champions

Lionel Messi intervened to stop security guards from dragging a young fan away after his latest outing for Paris Saint-Germain - and then granted the boy a picture with him after the ordeal. The talismanic forward was in sensational form during PSG's victory over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions final on Sunday.

Messi opened the scoring in a 4-0 rout, while Neymar chipped in with a brace and Sergio Ramos also got in on the act. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also showed his class after the match, jumping to the rescue of a supporter that had been desperately trying to take a selfie with him.

Watch: Messi pushes away security to take a selfie with fan

After the trophy presentation, Messi was heading down the tunnel at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, when a young boy dashed towards him with a mobile phone in his hand.

Security guards grabbed the boy and started pulling him away from Messi, and he appeared to be distressed as his phone slipped from his hand.

Messi then instructed the guards to let the fan go and gave him the time to pick up his phone before standing with him for a photo and giving him a hug.

What's next for PSG?

Messi and Co will be back in action on August 6 as they open their new Ligue 1 campaign with a clash against Clermont Foot.

PSG will welcome Montpellier to Parc des Princes seven days later as their defence of the title gets into full swing.