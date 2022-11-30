WATCH: Messi misses ANOTHER World Cup penalty as Szczesny claims instant redemption for foul

Wojciech Szczesny saved his second penalty of the 2022 World Cup to deny Lionel Messi and Argentina the lead against Poland on Wednesday.

Argentina won questionable penalty

Szczesny saves Messi's effort

His second save at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina had a glorious chance to take the lead in the first half against Poland when VAR awarded them what many considered to be a soft penalty. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the spot kick, but saw his effort pawed away well by Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny.

MESSI'S PENALTY IS SAVED!



Wojciech Szczesny has saved his second spot-kick of the tournament 🤯🔥 Wow.#BBCWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/GolmxSmbrM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

MESSI'S PENALTY IS SAVED BY SZCZESNY 😱 pic.twitter.com/nfEN63uaqv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Controversy surrounded the penalty from the off, which was awarded in questionable circumstances. Szczesny was declared to have fouled Messi when his hand came into contact with the Argentine after he had headed the ball, though the contact was minimal.

WHAT NEXT FOR POLAND? With Group C wide open, Poland can actually secure top spot if all results remained goalless. But with Saudi Arabia looking good so far at the tournament, they need a favour from Mexico.