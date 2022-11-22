WATCH: Mendy's mistake allows Gakpo in and costs Senegal against Netherlands

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Netherlands' opening goal as Senegal suffered a 2-0 Group A World Cup defeat on Monday.

Mendy was at fault for Netherlands' opener

Netherlands added a second to win 2-0

Senegal will next face Qatar on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group A opener at Al Thumama Stadium, the Lions of Teranga had looked set to grab a crucial point before a mistake by the 30-year-old Mendy allowed the Netherlands to take the lead in the 84th minute.

The Chelsea custodian left his area to chase a cross from Frenkie de Jong with his hands stretched in the air but Gakpo rose above him to head the ball into the net. The goal ruined Senegal's confidence as the Netherlands doubled their lead in the stoppages courtesy of substitute Davy Klaassen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy made a few costly mistakes for Chelsea early in the Premier League this season. The most noticeable case was when he gifted Leeds United a goal as Chelsea suffered a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Elland Road on August 21.

He was at fault again as Chelsea conceded against West Ham United but they recovered to win the fixture 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on September 3.

WHAT NEXT FOR MENDY? If coach Aliou Cisse sticks with Mendy, the keeper will have a chance to make amends when Senegal take on hosts Qatar in their matchday two fixture at Al Thumama Stadium on Friday.