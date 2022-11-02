WATCH: Mbappe leaves two Juventus players for dead before smashing home sublime individual goal for PSG

Dan Bernstein
|
Kylian Mbappe scores PSG Juventus 2022-23Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe scored a superb opener for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday against Juventus in the Champions League.

  • Received pass from Messi
  • Dribbled past two players
  • Curled in low shot to far post

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe gave PSG a perfect start to their final group stage match by firing in a long-range goal in Turin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has caused problems for PSG off the pitch this year, feuding with Neymar and pushing for a mid-season exit, but there's no denying his talent. The opener against Juventus was his 18th goal in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Champions League knockout stage awaits next spring, and results there will ultimately determine how Mbappe, team-mates and manager Christophe Galtier are judged this term.

