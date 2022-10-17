WATCH: Mbappe booed as he arrives on Ballon d'Or ceremony red carpet

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe was booed as he arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

Mbappe arrives at ceremony in Paris

Is booed by some sections of the crowd

Future at PSG remains uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Boos could be heard as Mbappe arrived for the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony with his father and walked onto the red carpet. The ceremony is being held at the at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris and it seems local fans were not too happy to see the PSG star.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's future at PSG seems uncertain amid continued speculation about a possible exit. The forward has denied "completely false" reports that he has asked to leave in the January transfer window. It had been previously reported that Mbappe wanted to sever his ties with the club, despite only signing a new contract in the summer, after seeing working relationships break down.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? PSG and Mbappe are back in Ligue 1 action on Friday at Ajaccio.