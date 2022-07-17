Watch Mane hit target three times in a row, warns Gnabry to expect competition

The Senegal forward displayed his free-kick taking prowess as he prepares for his first campaign in the Bundesliga

Sadio Mane has warned Bayern Munich teammate Serge Gnabry to expect competition on set-piece duties next season after displaying his prowess with his pin-point free-kick drills during shooting practice at the Allianz Arena.

The Senegal forward hit the target on all three occasions of his free-kick attempts as the Bavarian giants prepare for the 2022-23 Bundesliga season that kicks off next month with Bayern beginning their title defence away to Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

“Three out of three. Serge, next season, you’re going to have problems,” said Mane in a clip posted on the Bundesliga Instagram page.

Gnabry shared Bayern’s set-piece duties with Robert Lewandowski last season with Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller also chipping in on occasions but with the Polish striker now departed to Barcelona, the German winger is set to take on more responsibilities.

However, it now seems that it will not be so straight-forward given Mane is also showing that he has what it takes and the Senegal forward will be encouraged with news that Gnabry is yet to score a free-kick goal since joining Bayern four years ago.

Mane, on the other hand, managed three free-kick goals during his eight years in the Premier League, two for Southampton and one in his six years at Liverpool, where he was not the designated set-piece taker.

Bayern will be the big winners if the added competition can increase efficiency among their free-kick takers.

Gnabry signed a new five-year contract at Bayern on Saturday, ending speculation about his future and is set to stay in Munich until 2027, having scored 67 goals while providing 32 assists in 183 games that have yielded four Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and two DFL Pokal crowns.

Mane, meanwhile joined Bayern on a three-year contract worth €32 million, potentially rising to €41 million last month after six successful years on Merseyside.

Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, scored 23 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season, bettered only by Salah’s 31.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner managed 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA and Carabao cups over the years.