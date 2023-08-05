New Manchester United recruit Rasmus Hojlund received a warm welcome at Old Trafford after joining from Atalanta.

Manchester United sign Hojlund from Atalanta

Striker completes £72 million ($91.7m) move

Unveiled at Old Trafford ahead of Lens match

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have completed the £72m ($91.7m) signing of Denmark striker Hojlund from Atalanta. The 20-year-old, who has moved to the Red Devils on a five-year deal, was then unveiled at Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of their pre-season clash with French side Lens.

Footage from United shows the young forward, who scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season for the Italian outfit, lapping up the applause at the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been on the lookout for a new number nine and have now finally got their man in Hojlund. He is the club's third summer signing after Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for £55m ($70.1m) and Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana arrived for £47.2m ($60.1m).

WHAT NEXT? United take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their final pre-season game, before beginning their Premier League campaign against Wolves on August 14. It remains to be seen when Hojlund will make his United debut.