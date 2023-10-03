WATCH: Classic Man Utd! Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund combine for brilliant opener against Galatasaray before former Red Devil Wilfried Zaha hits back just six minutes later

Rasmus Hojlund combined superbly with Marcus Rashford to put Manchester United ahead only for ex-player Wilfried Zaha to equalise for Galatasaray.

Hojlund gives United the lead

Zaha equalises six minutes later

Red Devils drawing with Galatasaray

WHAT HAPPENED? United looked to have rebounded well from their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend when Rashford and Hojlund combined beautifully to put the Red Devils ahead in the 17th minute for the £72 million ($87m) signing's second Champions League goal in two matches. Their lead was short-lived, however, as former United winger Zaha equalised six minutes later with a looping strike that evaded goalkeeper Andre Onana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United need to win this game to boost their hopes of getting out of their Champions League group after they lost their first match 4-3 to Bayern Munich. After this game, they face Copenhagen - another match where they will target picking up the three points.

WHAT NEXT? After this contest, United take on Brentford on Saturday, whereas the Turkish side lock horns with Antalyaspor.