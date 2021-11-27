Flamengo's former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira was left to rue a horrendous mistake in extra time that gifted Palmeiras their second consecutive Copa Libertadores title on Saturday.

Earlier, Gabriel Barbosa had made Libertadores history with his 11th goal of this year's competition to cancel out an early Palmeiras strike and force the game past the 90 minutes.

But Pereira's incredible scuff handed the Verdao a 2-1 win shortly after the extra-time restart.

Gabigol's joy and Pereira's disaster

Gabigol had proved Flamengo's main attacking threat throughout the final, but it took the Rio giants more than an hour to level after Raphael Veiga had finished off a slick team move to put Palmeiras ahead.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 72nd minute, as the former Inter man drilled past Weverton to keep the continental final on a knife-edge.

11 - Gabigol is the first player to score 11 goals in a edition of the #Libertadores in the 21st century. He's among nine Brazilian players who have scored at least three goals in the finals of the tournament: in 2019, he scored a brace against River Plate. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/1bl8iG6jmf — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) November 27, 2021

With 11 goals this season, he became the first player to net more than 10 in a single Libertadores in the 21st century.

He also now boasts three goals in the showpiece, having masterminded Flamengo's thrilling comeback in 2019 with a late double to beat River Plate 2-1.

Palmeiras were not finished, though, and took advantage of Pereira's defensive error to restore their lead in extra time through substitute Deyverson.

The midfielder somehow fluffed a straightforward pass and could only watch as Deyverson steamed through to finish past Diego Alves in the Flamengo net to score what proved to be the decisive goal of the afternoon in Montevideo's Estadio Centenario.

🏆🟢⚡️ Deyverson came off the bench, won possession, ran through and scored a huge @Palmeiras winner!



Verdão are CONMEBOL #Libertadores champions once again! pic.twitter.com/8mmfdaQf2g — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) November 27, 2021

The bigger picture

Gabriel's goalscoring exploits since moving to Flamengo on loan from Inter in 2019 - a move that was made permanent the following year - are legendary.

In just under three years the forward has now scored 103 goals at club level, more than some of the best marksmen in the game.

That run of form has allowed him to return to the international fold, and as a regular part of TIte's Brazil team he has high hopes of making the cut for Qatar 2022.

Pereira, meanwhile, is on loan at Flamengo from United for the rest of the 2021-22 season, and had been enjoying a fine run of form for the Brazilian giants prior to Saturday's costly blunder.

