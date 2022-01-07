WATCH: Palmer stars with goal and assist as Man City secure FA Cup victory

Cole Palmer nabbed a goal and delivered a fine assist as Manchester City made short work of Swindon Town in their FA Cup encounter at the County Ground, running out 4-1 victors in their third round tie.

The England youth international, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans this term, helped open the scoring for the Citizens against lower-league opposition on Friday with a superb assist for Bernardo Silva.

The 19-year-old then capped off a fine individual performance with his side's fourth goal of the match, and the final finish of the night, to further stake his claim for a more regular senior berth in his manager's plans moving forward.

Watch Palmer set up opener and net super finish (UK & US)

The left peg 😳



An FA Cup debut goal for Cole Palmer 🙌#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vz6rsi6fAh — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2022

Great feet from Cole Palmer with the assist 💥



Quality finish from Bernardo Silva to put City ahead of Swindon Town 👏 pic.twitter.com/JSk2gqqklt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2022

COLE PALMER 🚀



What a finish from the 19-year old! pic.twitter.com/5GCKdTqmpp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2022

