WATCH: Palmer stars with goal and assist as Man City secure FA Cup victory
Andrew Steel
Getty
Cole Palmer nabbed a goal and delivered a fine assist as Manchester City made short work of Swindon Town in their FA Cup encounter at the County Ground, running out 4-1 victors in their third round tie.
The England youth international, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans this term, helped open the scoring for the Citizens against lower-league opposition on Friday with a superb assist for Bernardo Silva.
The 19-year-old then capped off a fine individual performance with his side's fourth goal of the match, and the final finish of the night, to further stake his claim for a more regular senior berth in his manager's plans moving forward.
