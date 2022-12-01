WATCH: Lukaku misses THREE sitters in terrible second-half performance as Belgium eliminated from World Cup

Romelu Lukaku missed three sitters in a single half as Belgium crashed out of the World Cup with a goalless draw against Croatia on Thursday.

Lukaku missed three sitters in 45 minutes

Goalless draw means Belgium out of World Cup

First group stage exit since 1998

FIRST MISS: Lukaku's first opportunity came after Yannick Carrasco's effort from close range was blocked by defender Josip Juranovic, which laid the ball into the striker's path. However, the out-of-sorts forward could only find the post from close range with most of the goal to aim at.

SECOND MISS: Barely 180 seconds later, the Inter man missed his second chance after inexplicably heading over from close range. A misjudgement from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saw Lukaku free at the back stick but the forward couldn't find the target, although he may have been saved by the ball going out of play from the cross.

THIRD MISS: If the first two misses were bad, the third was the worst. With 90 minutes on the clock, Thorgan Hazard was forced wide but picked out a near perfect cross over Dejan Lovren to find Lukaku free at the back stick. However, the 29-year-old didn't appear to expect the pass, with the ball hitting his midrift and falling safely into Livakovic's gloves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku's failure to hit the target from three golden opportunities saw Belgium's 'Golden Generation' crash out at of the World Cup group stages for the first time since 1998. It has been a turbulent ride for Roberto Martinez's side, with rifts visible both on and off the pitch, which comes to a bitterly disappointing end as the Red Devils finish third in Group F.

DID YOU KNOW? Belgium named a starting XI with an average age of 31 years and 95 days for this match, the oldest for any side at the World Cup since Australia vs Germany in 2010.