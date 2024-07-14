How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the crucial cruiserweight bout live from Florida this weekend

Jake Paul will look to preserve his fitness in a bout with Mike Perry this July. The social media star-turned-professional boxer is building towards a historic bout with the legendary Mike Tyson later this year.

The cruiserweight fighter will meet the ex-UFC fighter and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship favourite in the latter’s second-ever professional boxing bout and first since 2015.

Hastily arranged to fill the void left by Paul’s bout with Tyson after an ulcer flare for the latter saw it postponed to November, hopes are nevertheless high that The Problem Child can warm up in style against his latest opponent.

But Paul will know Perry, despite the age difference, is no slouch on the canvas and will have to pull out all the stops to ensure he does not suffer a second career defeat against him.

Elsewhere on the bill, Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan face off in a women’s super lightweight contest, while many other social media stars and influencers are on the card too.

But just when and where can you watch it all unfold? Who else is on the bill? What are the headline duo’s fight records? GOAL brings you all the details as Jake Paul and Mike Perry prepare to go toe-to-toe in the ring.

When will Jake Paul vs Mike Perry take place?

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will fight on Sunday, July 21, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, United States. The undercard begins on Saturday, July 20, at local time, but the ring walk for the main bout is not expected until the early hours of the following day.

Primarily used as the home venue of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League, the arena has also hosted MMA, other fighting events, and music concerts. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was the home base for the Toronto Raptors due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide on pay-per-view.

For viewers in the US, DAZN is currently running a promotional offer: All new and returning customers who purchase the annual plan on DAZN will get $10 off the PPV price, bringing it down to only $54.99.

Below, GOAL provides a breakdown of PPV prices, ring walk times, and more worldwide.

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch PPV Price USA Sunday, July 21 00:00 ET DAZN 64.99 USD Canada Sunday, July 21 00:00 ET DAZN 64.99 CAD UK Sunday, July 21 05:00 BST DAZN 19.99 GBP Ireland Sunday, July 21 05:00 BST DAZN 19.99 EUR Saudi Arabia Sunday, July 21 07:00 KSA DAZN 69.99 SAR France Sunday, July 21 06:00 CEST DAZN 19.99 EUR Australia Sunday, July 21 14:00 AEST DAZN 39.99 AUD South Africa Sunday, July 21 09:30 SAST DAZN 360.00 ZAR India Sunday, July 21 23:30 IST DAZN 1,600.00 INR

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Cruiserweight Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Women's super lightweight Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan Lightweight H20 Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi Lightweight Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman Cruiserweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Uriah Hall Women's super middleweight Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence Lightweight Julio Solis vs TBA Middleweight Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill Super bantamweight Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez Light heavyweight Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

Jake Paul professional boxing stats

Age : 27

: 27 Height : 6ft 1in

: 6ft 1in Reach : 76"

: 76" Total fights : 10

: 10 Record: 9-1 (6 KOs)

Mike Perry professional boxing stats