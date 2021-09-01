Watch Live: Senegal vs Togo in World Cup qualifying

The Teranga Lions host the Sparrowhawks in their first World Cup qualifier

Senegal host Togo in their first World Cup qualifier as the Teranga Lions look to start their campaign with a win.

The West African heavyweights head into the qualifying series as one of Africa’s strongest sides, having reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

They’re also aiming to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time.

In 2002, they became only the second African country to reach the quarter-finals—and the first since Cameroon in 1990—when they defeated Sweden in the Round of 16.

That marvellous generation, containing the likes of El Hadji Diouf, Salif Diao, Tony Sylva and the late Papa Bouba Diop, defeated reigning world champions France in the tournament opener, a result which remains one of the World Cup’s most shocking moments.

However, Senegal were subsequently made to wait for their second World Cup appearance, as they failed to qualify for either the 2006 or 2010 events.

This was a bitter disappointment for the country’s golden generation, as they departed the scene one by one, without ever truly building on that glorious summer in Korea and Japan in 2002.

However, the arrival of Sadio Mane prompted an upturn in fortunes.

The Teranga Lions were unfortunate to fall in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations—on penalties—but did reach the 2018 World Cup by eclipsing Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and South Africa in qualification.

Their group in Russia was favourable, and they defeated Poland in their opener to take one step towards the knockout stages.

However, in their second fixture, they twice let a lead slip to draw 2-2 with Japan, and a 1-0 defeat by Colombia in Samara in their final group game ultimately cost them a place in the knockouts, as they were pipped by the Blue Samurai on the Fair Play ruling.

Now, and in light of their near miss at the 2019 Nations Cup, they’re battling to return to the world’s grandest stage once again.

A group containing Togo, Namibia and the Republic of Congo shouldn’t pose too many problems for the Teranga Lions, particularly considering they won’t be affected by the UK ban on Premier League players travelling to Africa.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr of Watford, Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace and Leicester City’s Nampalys Mendy are just some of the players who will be present for the Lions during this international break.