WATCH: How did that go in?!? Lionel Messi's new Argentine running mate Facundo Farias scores stunning first goal for Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami's Farias scored a wicked goal to open the scoring for Inter Miami against LAFC Sunday evening. The Argentine seemed to lose momentum but a sliding effort saw his boot strike the ball and it went past the goalkeeper, off the post and into the back of the net.

The ball found the back of the net in the 14th minute and set the tone early on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Farias's first for the Herons and it was a promising effort from the 21-year-old. If the Inter Miami crew can start producing goals like this on a consistent basis, it will lessen the load on their talisman Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?: Following Sunday's clash with LAFC, Miami will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Sporting KC, although Messi and several others won't be involved due to international duty.

