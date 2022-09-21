Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey speaks for the first time ahead of Black Stars friendly matches against the Selecao and Nicaragua.

Lamptey elated to report to Ghana camp

Looking forward for friendly against Brazil

Thanks teammates for warm welcome

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old left-back was included in the Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo for the first time ever after shifting his allegiance to represent the West African nation ahead of England. Lamptey, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, had already represented the Young Lions at U18 and U21 level before Ghana Football Association approached him to shift his nationality, which he obliged and was confirmed in July, 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lamptey is not the only player to have changed his nationality in the Black Stars squad for the two build-up matches. Addo also named Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams alongside Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, and Stephan Ambrosius, who features for 2. Bundesliga club Karlsruher SC on loan from Hamburger SV.

WHAT DID HE SAY? Speaking for the first time after the Black Stars had concluded their training session at the Le Stade du Commandant Herbert in France on Tuesday, Lamptey told Ghana FA media team: “Training has been really good. Getting to know everybody. There is very high quality here and we are working hard in training and listening to what the coach has to say.

“Everyone has been fantastic, everyone has been welcoming, it feels like a family here. It’s been so good. I’m very proud to be here and I’m really just trying to train hard to give the best I can for the team."

He added: “I’m looking forward to the game on Friday. In this game, we are preparing very well and we all want to be ready for Friday."

WHAT NEXT FOR LAMPTEY? With the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, Lamptey will hope to use the build-up matches as a stepping stone to winning the heart of the Black Stars' technical bench and make the squad for the world competition.