WATCH: Keane and Fabregas joke about infamous Arsenal-Man Utd Pizzagate incident

With Arsenal vs Manchester United back on the Premier League agenda, Cesc Fabregas has been joking about the infamous ‘Pizzagate’ incident.

Classic encounter back in 2004

Food flung in the tunnel

Irishman was not involved that day

WHAT HAPPENED? Said event occurred back in October 2004 when United brought the Gunners’ record-setting 49-game unbeaten run to a close at Old Trafford. Tempers unsurprisingly boiled over in the meeting between the two arch-rivals, with Spanish midfielder Fabregas taking to throwing pizza around in the tunnel afterwards – with some of that hitting legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabregas later told ITV Sport of his role in proceedings: “I took a slice of pizza and we started hearing noises. You started seeing players and Arsene Wenger everywhere.The first thing that occurred to me was to throw the pizza because I didn't have the power or the courage maybe to go into that fight. They were monsters in there. They were super, super big guys. Apparently it hit Sir Alex Ferguson.”

WHAT NEXT? Fabregas is now in a position to laugh about his antics, although former United midfielder Keane has pointed out how “fortunate” the ex-Arsenal captain is that he did not form part of the Red Devils’ squad that day as he was renowned for never backing down from a fight while passionately defending the interests of those around him.