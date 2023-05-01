WATCH: Jurgen Klopp left baffled by Thiago translating to Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez in hilarious moment against Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp was left baffled as Liverpool's Thiago gave instructions to Darwin Nunez before entering the field as a substitute against Tottenham.

Klopp's reaction to Thiago giving instructions

Thiago spoke to Nunez before he came out on the pitch

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's reaction to Thiago whispering instructions in Nunez's ear near the touchline before the Uruguayan came out on the pitch as a substitute was one of the most hilarious moments in a nerve-racking encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Klopp initially stared at the Spaniard in a confused manner and then laughed at the occurrence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it seemed like Thiago was handing out instructions instead of the manager, he was actually translating Klopp's message to Nunez in Spanish. The Reds clinched a seven-goal thriller against Spurs on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men next take on Fulham in the Premier League on May 3.