WATCH: Jose Mourinho throws his Europa League runners-up medal to young fan after Roma’s agonising shoot-out defeat to Sevilla

Jose Mourinho threw his Europa League runners-up medal to a young fan after Roma were beaten by Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roma lost on penalties

Mourinho threw medal into crowd

Stormed off after presentation

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho saw his Roma side beaten by Sevilla on Wednesday, as the Spanish side triumphed on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes. Having been awarded his runners-up medal, he walked over to the crowd and threw it to a young fan before storming down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho famously threw a Premier League winner's medal into the crowd at Chelsea but it remains to be seen if he will compete for more trophies at Roma. He has dropped a cryptic hint over his future amid links with French giants PSG.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? Roma's season is over but PSG's is not; they play Clermont Foot this weekend, and Mourinho could well be heading to France once the Ligue 1 campaign ends.