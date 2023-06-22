WATCH: Jose Martinez scores Roberto Carlos-esque 35-yard screamer for Philadelphia Union in front of legendary Brazilian left-back & Ronaldinho

Jose Martinez’s first MLS goal proved to be quite special, with the Philadelphia Union midfielder hitting a 35-yard screamer against Orlando City.

Union trailed in the final minute

Levelled in spectacular fashion

Iconic Samba stars in the stands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Venezuela international picked the perfect moment in which to open his account for the Union – a side that he has represented since 2020. With time running out against Orlando City, as Philly trailed 2-1 heading into the final minute of the 90, Martinez decided to try his luck with a half-volley from a long way out – with a well-struck effort curling its way goalwards before hitting the back of the net via the inside of the post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez’s special moment was delivered with some famous faces watching on from the stands. Brazilian icons Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho are in Orlando for The Beautiful Game celebrity match that will be staged at Exploria Stadium on Thursday – with a star-studded line-up preparing to take to the field in that contest.

WHAT NEXT? Ex-Real Madrid star Carlos was famed for his long-range goals – including one stunning free-kick for Brazil against France – while another legendary figure with a wand of a left foot will soon be plying his trade in MLS, with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi preparing to link up with Inter Miami.