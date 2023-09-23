WATCH: Joao Cancelo's wild knee-slide celebration as he scores Barcelona's third goal in just eight minutes to complete remontada-esque comeback vs Celta Vigo

Joao Cancelo scored the winning goal as Barcelona overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Celta Vigo at home on Saturday.

Scored winner for Barcelona against Celta

Blaugrana trailed 2-0 at home

Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace

WHAT HAPPENED? The on-loan full-back provided his biggest moment in a Barca shirt yet, poking the ball home off Gavi's cross to seal three points in the 90th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona had endured a grim evening against Celta, and trailed 2-0 after 82 minutes. But a double from Lewandowski, and Cancelo's late winner sealed a crucial win and sent Barca to the top of the table.

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will look to carry the momentum from their comeback victory as they take on Mallorca on Tuesday.