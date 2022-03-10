Real Madrid boast a rich history in the Champions League and another memorable evening in Europe’s premier club competition was enjoyed in their most recent outing, as they secured a stunning 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema was the star of the show at Santiago Bernabeu as he netted a hat-trick, but impressive performances were put in all over the field as Carlo Ancelotti’s side staged a stirring second-half fightback in the Spanish capital that allowed them to reach the quarter-finals.

Unsurprisingly, there were some wild celebrations behind the scenes afterwards, with veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric taking centre stage in those as he made sure to savour the moment with each of his team-mates and jubilant members of Real’s backroom staff.

What happened in the game?

Real had been trailing 1-0 on aggregate heading into the return date of a last-16 showdown with PSG and fell further behind when reported transfer target Kylian Mbappe netted his second goal of the tie.

Ancelotti’s side needed inspiration from somewhere and found it on the hour mark when Benzema forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a mistake and snatched the Blancos a lifeline.

The 34-year-old French forward was very much in the mood at that point and turned a heavyweight contest on its head when grabbing a quick-fire double that completed a 17-minute hat-trick.

Madrid now march on into the last eight while it is a case of back to the drawing board for Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and an expensively-assembled cast of superstars at Parc des Princes.

