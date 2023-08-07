WATCH: Incredible Hulk! Ex-Brazil international scores outrageous 40-yard free-kick for Atletico Mineiro in win over Sao Paulo

Former Brazil international Hulk is famed for his collection of stunning goals, with another outrageous free-kick added to that highlight reel.

Veteran striker boasts hammer of a left foot

Famed for his scoring strikes

Still going strong at 37 years of age

WHAT HAPPENED? There appeared to be little on when the veteran striker lined up a set-piece that was a good 40 yards out. Hulk only had one thought in his mind, though, and was never going to do anything other than shoot. Everybody knew what was coming, but preventing the ball from hitting the back of the net when a hammer of a left boot connects with it is easier said than done.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hulk, who is now 37 years of age, has been on the books at Atletico Mineiro since 2021. He has been a prolific presence for the Brazilian outfit, with 65 goals recorded across the last two campaigns – while he is already through the 20-goal mark this season.

WHAT NEXT? Hulk – who previously spent time in Europe with Porto and Zenit – has always had a penchant for the spectacular and appears to have lost none of his shooting power after firing a remarkable effort into the top corner from midway inside the opposition half.