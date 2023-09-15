Harry Kane headed Bayern Munich into an early lead in their Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Kane headed in opening goal for Bayern

His fourth goal in the Bundesliga

Game finished 2-2 with late penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was lingering at the back post and managed to nod beyond Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, putting Bayern ahead in just seven minutes.

Unfortunately, for Kane, his side's team lasted just 15 minutes, as an Alejandro Grimaldo sent a free kick sailing past Sven Ulreich to tie things up.

Bayern's lead was restored late on when Leon Goretzka found the net, but Leverkusen equalised right at the end through an Exequiel Palacios penalty.

The home side thought they had found the winner right at the death through Dayot Upamecano, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's goal sees the England international's perfect start to life in Germany continue. He has now scored four goals in as many Bundesliga matches since joining from Tottenham. However, the 2-2 result will be seen as a blow to Bayern, who slipped up for the first time this season. The two teams remain level on points, having both taken 10 from their first four matches.

WHAT NEXT? Kane and his Bayern team-mates will hope to get back to winning ways when they kick off their Champions League campaign with a game against Manchester United on Wednesday.