WATCH: Hakimi honoured by Brooklyn Nets with clip of his winning penalty against Spain

Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi was honoured by NBA side Brooklyn Nets when a clip of his winning penalty against Spain was shown to fans.

Nets appreciated Hakimi’s World Cup efforts for Morocco

The NBA side displayed the full-back’s spot kick against Spain to fans

Hakimi & Mbappe were in attendance for the Nets vs Spurs game

WHAT HAPPENED? Hakimi was seated courtside at the Barclays Centre alongside Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe when the Nets displayed his spot kick, which won Morocco’s last 16 World Cup tie against Spain, on the giant screen in his honour.

The clip drew wild cheers and applause from fans with a smiling Hakimi waving to them before the Nets took on San Antonio Spurs in the Eastern Conference match which they won 139-103.

Hakimi and Mbappe flew to New York after being granted some time off by PSG coach Christophe Galtier, having returned earlier than expected for club duties following their World Cup exertions.

Nets superstar Kevin Durant handed the duo his jersey while also posing for pictures with them after putting in an impressive display by scoring 25 points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hakimi was part of a Morocco side that made World Cup history by becoming the first African team to reach the semi-final of the global tournament.

The right-back played every minute of the Atlas Lions’ campaign in Qatar, managing one assist, with his ability to combine defensive solidity and attacking flair key to Morocco keeping four clean sheets.

Like Mbappe, Hakimi returned to PSG just three days after the conclusion of the World Cup and both were part of the French champions’ squad that suffered a 3-1 loss away to Lens on New Year’s Day.

WHAT’S NEXT? Hakimi and Mbappe will miss PSG’s next two matches against Chateauroux and Angers and will return to action on January 15 when their club play away to Rennes.