Revealed: What Guardiola said to Maddison as video captures Man City boss in lengthy post-match chat with Leicester star

Ed Mackey
|
Pep Guardiola James Maddison splitBT Sport/GOAL
GuardiolaJ. MaddisonLeicester City vs Manchester CityLeicester CityManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola and James Maddison left the pitch at King Power Stadium arm-in-arm as they shared a chat following Manchester City's 1-0 win.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard has got quite the reputation of collaring opposition players for post-match conversations and the in-form James Maddison was his latest approach after Manchester City picked up a vital 1-0 win against Leicester on Saturday. It was one of the longer chats you'll ever see between a manager and a player, though transfer speculation was later quieted by Maddison.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Maddison opened up on the chat between him and the legendary boss. The Leicester star said: “He was asking why we didn’t play like the last 15 minutes for the whole game. I don’t think he realises it’s not as easy as that. He’s a top manager with a top team so it’s always going to be tough.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GUARDIOLA? In the midst of the busy schedule, the Premier League champions have a couple of matches they are expected to win coming up. They have already secured top spot in their Champions League group ahead of a visit of Sevilla before hosting Fulham in the league next Saturday.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

114106 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
114106 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW