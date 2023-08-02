WATCH: Gaffe of the World Cup? Italy's Benedetta Orsi gifts South Africa an equaliser with embarrassing own goal as her 25-yard pass flies past Francesca Durante

Italy defender Benedetta Orsi dropped a clanger in her World Cup debut, scoring an embarrassing own goal from 25 yards out.

Orsi scores shock own goal

Made scoreline 1-1 at break

Italy crash out as South Africa net late winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Receiving the ball from teammate Elena Linari, Orsi turned toward her own goal and hit a risky backpass to keeper Francesca Durante, which backfired terribly. Zipping across the wet turf into the bottom corner, it was impossible for Italy's keeper to reach. The goal levelled things up for South Africa, and ramped up the tension in the crucial group stage clash.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milena Bertolini's side went on to lose the match 3-2, with South Africa netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner through Thembi Kgatlana. Arianna Caruso had equalised for Italy with her second goal of the game in the 74th minute, but they couldn't hold on for the point they needed to reach the last 16.

WHAT NEXT? As Group G runners-up, South Africa will now go on to face one of the tournament's toughest teams, the Netherlands, who won Group E with 7 points, scoring 9 goals in the process.