Watch: Fred's sublime lob that stuns Alisson as Man Utd score THREE vs Liverpool in impressive pre-season friendly first half

Manchester United are off to a fine start to their pre-season preparations. Erik ten Hag's man were dominant throughout the first half of their friendly clash against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday. Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial were among the goals as the Red Devils took a big lead.

Sancho opened the scoring just 13 minutes into the match, pouncing on a bad clearance to fire beyond Alisson.

Fred then doubled his team's lead after 30 minutes with a sublime chip , while Martial made it 3-0 just three minutes later.

Fred scores amazing lob against Liverpool

Fred scored the pick of the bunch of the goals in the first half, taking on the ball outside the box and sending it sailing over Alisson.

Watch Sancho open the scoring

Sancho played a key role in the build up to the game's first goal as he carried the ball to the outside of the box before cutting back to Martial.

The ball then made its way to the other wing before being played into the box, where the Liverpool defence failed to deal with the danger, allowing Sancho to open the scoring.

Martial makes it three for Man Utd

French attacker Martial then added a nice finish to extend his team's lead even further.