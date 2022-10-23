WATCH: Foul on Lloris? Should Wilson goal have stood in Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Tottenham?

Callum Wilson opened the scoring for Newcastle in their Premier League clash with Tottenham, with a big VAR decision going in his favour.

Magpies broke deadlock in north London

Spurs felt their goalkeeper was fouled

Effort stood as visitors edged in front

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs were adamant that Hugo Lloris had been fouled by the Newcastle frontman before he lobbed the ball into an empty net. The England international ran into the home side’s goalkeeper, allowing him the time he required in which to spin and find the target, but a lengthy VAR review was required in order for the effort to stand – with Antonio Conte’s men left incensed when a green light was given.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The in-form Miguel Almiron went on to add a second for Newcastle during the first-half at Tottenham, with Lloris hardly covering himself in glory again as he failed to keep out a low effort from a tight angle.

WHAT NEXT? Both Newcastle and Tottenham harbour ambitions of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season, with Champions League qualification their ultimate target.