WATCH: Folarin Balogun refuses to celebrate after scoring for Monaco against former team Reims

As a mark of respect towards his former club Reims, Folarin Balogun refused to celebrate after scoring for Monaco on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star doubled Monaco's lead over Reims at the stroke of half-time with a brilliant strike from Youssouf Fofana's assist. After scoring the goal, Balogun refused to celebrate as a mark of respect towards Reims, a club where he spent the 2022-23 season on loan from Arsenal

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old picked up from where he left off in Ligue 1 last season as he has now scored three goals in four games and provided one assist for Monaco thus far. Last season at Reims, the former Arsenal striker scored 21 league goals in 37 appearances.

WHAT NEXT? Adi Hutter's side will next face Metz in Ligue 1 after the international break on October 22.