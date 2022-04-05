Watch: Fabinho botches knee slide celebrating Konate opener for Liverpool in Champions League against Benfica

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho botched his celebration after team-mate Ibrahim Konate headed the Reds in front of Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Fabinho attempted a knee slide but took a tumble instead, leading his wife Rebeca to make fun of him on social media.

Still, the failed celebration did little to dampen the mood as Liverpool took control against their Portuguese opponents.

Watch: Fabinho botches celebration

No saving that! 💥



Ibrahima Konaté powers home a wonderful header to give Liverpool an early lead vs Benfica ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/pz119aAldY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

What a time for Ibrahima Konaté to score his first #UCL goal!

Liverpool make the perfect start. 👌 pic.twitter.com/N4PJQrLqIp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 5, 2022

When you try your best but you don't succeed 🤸 pic.twitter.com/N3MunqRNgu — GOAL (@goal) April 5, 2022

What happened with fab celebration 🤣🤣🤣😂😂 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) April 5, 2022

