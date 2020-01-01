WATCH: ‘Eto’o, he had mad pace’ - Rio Ferdinand recalls Africa’s greatest strikers

From Didier Drogba to Sadio Mane, the former England man says the continent produced some of his toughest opponents

Rio Ferdinand has tested his mettle against some of the Premier League’s greatest strikers, and the former Manchester United believes that African stars were among the best the top flight has seen.

“I remember some of my biggest battles in the Premier League were with African strikers,” Ferdinand told Guinness. “The strength, the pace is obvious, but it’s the quickness of thought, the intelligence, the mentality.

“Players like [Didier] Drogba, [Samuel] Eto’o, [Sadio] Mane,” added the Guinness Night Football ambassador. “You can’t teach that.”

While Drogba and Mane are among the few African strikers who have over a half-century of Premier League goals, with 104 and 77 strikes respectively, it’s Cameroon legend Eto’o who most terrorised the United great.

“Eto’o, man, he had mad pace,” Ferdinand added. “He used to chase you down.

“If I had my chance, I’d come back as a striker. My celebrations would be off the charts, bruv.”

Check out the video below and reminisce with Rio on some of Africa’s most deadly strikers.

