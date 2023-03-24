WATCH: Emiliano Martinez & his Argentina team-mates recreate lewd Golden Glove celebration with World Cup trophy - but you won't catch Lionel Messi doing it!

Emi Martinez has recreated his lewd Golden Glove celebration after returning to action with Argentina – with the World Cup trophy figuring this time.

Took top goalkeeper prize at Qatar 2022

Celebrated in style

Fans treated to a show in Buenos Aires

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic South American goalkeeper has made a habit of collecting prestigious prizes, with the 30-year-old earning best keeper honours at the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup. He has toasted both of those awards by thrusting the trophy in question from his crotch, and he broke that routine out again when Argentina returned to home soil in a friendly date with Panama on Thursday – although Lionel Messi refused to be dragged into it!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez recently told GOAL that he regretted breaking out his trademark celebration after the 2022 World Cup final, saying: “It was just silly things for me. It's something I'm not proud of to be fair because I had done it in the Copa America. My mate was saying 'I bet you're not going to do the same as the Copa America in the World Cup'. I say 'yes, I'm going to do it'. So I've done the same celebration that I've done in the Copa America. Seeing all the things afterwards and all the criticism, I should not really have done it. So that's the only thing I'm not proud of from the World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT? A memorable evening for Argentina in Buenos Aires allowed them to celebrate their global crown with their adoring fan base while also seeing seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi record the 800th goal of his remarkable career.