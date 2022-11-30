WATCH: El Hadji Diouf goes wild after Senegal floor Ecuador in World Cup contest
- Diouf is part of Senegal's technical team
- Senegal are through to the Round of 16
- They will face England in next match
WHAT HAPPENED? In the video captured by SuperSport TV, the 41-year-old Diouf is seen at Khalifa International Stadium after goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly had helped the Lions of Teranga advance to the knockout stage for the first time in 20 years.
Diouf, who is part of Senegal's technical team in Qatar, is heard shouting, "we have made it, we have made it' towards the camera while thumping his chest.
WHAT DID OKOCHA SAY? His actions have elated Nigeria legend Austin 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, who was part of the team analysing the Group A fixture.
"It is amazing to see the guy still involved, you know I mean, these are the people that encourage the next generation, people that have been there, done it, we are talking about El Hadji Diouf, and we all know what a servant he was Senegal national team and is great to see him still involved with the national."
🗣 "WE SEE YOU EL HADJI DIOUF"— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 29, 2022
El Hadji Diouf is every Senegal fan right now 😂👌#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/9lY03GehmK
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diouf, who played for a host of clubs in Europe, among them Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Rangers, won over 70 caps for Senegal and scored 24 goals.
He was part of the Senegal team that featured in the 2002 World Cup finals where the Africans reached the quarter-finals but lost to Turkey in extra time.
WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL? The Lions of Teranga will get ready to face England in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo vs Messi: Could World Cup 2022 change Mikel Obi’s mind?
- Rashford and Foden re-energise England: Winners, losers and ratings as Three Lions roar into World Cup last 16
- Senegal Player Ratings: Koulibaly and Sarr make the difference as Teranga Lions reach knockout round
- From Lautaro to De Paul: Argentina's disappearing Copa America heroes have left Messi polishing 'turds' in Qatar