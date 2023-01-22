WATCH: Dramatic Nketiah goal after nervous VAR check seals Arsenal win in five-goal thriller with Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah snatched a dramatic winner for Arsenal in a five-goal thriller with Manchester United, with a late VAR check survived by the Gunners.

Topsy-turvy encounter at Emirates Stadium

Arteta's side get the job done

Remain clear at top of the Premier League table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners found a way of picking up all three points against the Red Devils, with Mikel Arteta’s side showing the kind of battling qualities that separate title contenders from pretenders. Nketiah was the man to seal a dramatic victory at Emirates Stadium, with the 23-year-old striker beating a couple of tight offside calls to bundle home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal fell behind against United when Marcus Rashford opened the scoring, but Nketiah’s first of the game dragged them level. Bukayo Saka then scored a stunning long-range strike for the hosts, only for Lisandro Martinez to restore parity shortly afterwards.

WHAT NEXT? It appeared as though the Gunners would have to settle for a share of the spoils, but they piled pressure onto United in the closing stages and were rewarded when Nketiah sparked wild celebrations in north London. Victory for Arsenal has pulled them five points clear of Manchester City while still boasting a game in hand on the defending Premier League champions.