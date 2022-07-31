Watch: Di Maria vs Del Piero free-kick challenge during Juventus training in Los Angeles

A Bianconeri legend has taken on a star of the present in a dead-ball battle as the Serie A giants prepare for the 2022-23 campaign

Angel Di Maria can be expected to stand over plenty of free-kicks for Juventus in the 2022-23 campaign after joining them as a free agent in the summer, with the Argentine getting some useful practice in during a training ground battle with Bianconeri legend Alessandro Del Piero. A 2006 World Cup winner scored 290 goals for Juve through 705 appearances between 1993 and 2012, with many of those efforts being set-piece specials.

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star Di Maria is looking to follow in illustrious footsteps and was happy to accept the challenge of taking on a modern-day great as Massimiliano Allegri’s side finalise preparations for the new season in Los Angeles.

Watch Di Maria face Del Piero in a free-kick challenge

It was left foot versus right foot when Juve stars of past and present locked horns on American soil.

Di Maria vs Del Piero free-kick challenge: Who won?

Rather fittingly, with nobody wanting to lose face as cameras were pointed in their direction, there was to be no splitting Di Maria and Del Piero.

A South American forward took an early lead, but an Italian great hit back and both men converted their final efforts to wrap up a 2-2 draw.

Who will be Juventus’ No.10 in 2022-23?

Del Piero once donned the No.10 jersey for Juventus with distinction, and that shirt came up for grabs once again this summer following the departure of Paulo Dybala at the end of his contract.

Di Maria would have been a candidate to step into the boots of a fellow countryman, but he will be filling No.22 in Allegri’s squad.

Another World Cup winner has taken on No.10, with Paul Pogba being reunited with that shirt following his return to Turin from Manchester United.

The France international has starred in that role before, but he has picked up an untimely knee injury during pre-season and it is yet to be revealed whether surgery will rule him out of the first half of the new season and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.