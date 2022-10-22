WATCH: Dessers shows off Europa Conference League Team of the Season trophy

Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers was all smiles as he showed off his trophy for making the 2021-22 Europa Conference League Team of the Season.

The Nigeria forward was celebrated by his club

Dessers was the competition’s Golden Boot winner

Striker yet to replicate last season’s form in Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? Dessers was the top scorer in the competition with 10 goals while on loan at Dutch side Feyenoord who reached the final of the inaugural competition before losing 1-0 to Italian club AS Roma.

His impressive run in the competition saw him attract interest from a number of European sides before he signed for newly-promoted Serie A team Cremonese for an undisclosed fee in the summer transfer window.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “The current centre forward grigiorosso @CyrielDessers was awarded by @UEFA, having been included in the "Team of the Season 2021/22" of @europacnfleague,” the club said via a post on Twitter, while sharing the clip of the forward holding the trophy.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dessers was assured a place in the team of the tournament having been the top scorer with his former Feyenoord teammates also dominating the list.

The Dutch side had five players in the team, including right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, centre-back Gernot Trauner, left-back Tyrell Malacia, now at Manchester United, and Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra while winners Roma had four players, goalkeeper Rui Patricio, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, defender Chris Smalling and striker Tammy Abraham.

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet also made the team.

Dessers has, however, not enjoyed a prolific run in front of goal so far this season, managing just two goals for Cremonese while providing one assist in 10 games.

It has been a tough time for Cremonese in the top-flight as they are second from bottom in the Serie A steadings with just four points, all from draws, having failed to register a win.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESSERS? Dessers' goals have come in his side’s last two games against Napoli and Spezia and he will hope to make it three when Cremonese host bottom-of-the-table Sampdoria in Serie A on Monday.