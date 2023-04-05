WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years with ELECTRIFYING burst of pace and stunning left-foot finish for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fine brace in Al-Nassr's 5-0 romping at Al-Adalah on Tuesday, the second of which showcased a familiar piece of skill.

Ronaldo rolled back the years with strike

Goal added to first-half penalty

Al-Nassr ran out comfortable 5-0 winners

WHAT HAPPENED? Just over the hour mark and with his side already 2-0 up, Ronaldo stood up the unfortunate Al-Adalah defender before beating him for pace down the left-hand side and flashing a ferocious shot into the far corner. The Portugal star capped it off with his famous 'nap' celebration, as Al-Nassr took total control of their Saudi Pro League matchup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 66th-minute strike added to a penalty in the first-half, which broke the deadlock five minutes before the break. A VAR check adjudged that Abdulelah Al-Amri had been brought down in the build-up, leaving Ronaldo with the chance to step up and send goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic the wrong way.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 5-0 victory makes it three successive wins in all competitions for Al-Nassr, and their captain will lead them out next when they travel to Al-Fayha on Sunday.