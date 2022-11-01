WATCH: Crazy Marseille fans set off flares and fireworks outside stadium ahead of Champions League clash with Tottenham

Dan Bernstein
|
Marseille fireworks flares GFXTwitter
Olympique MarseilleOlympique Marseille vs Tottenham HotspurVideoUEFA Champions LeagueTottenham Hotspur

Marseille fans lit up the Tuesday night sky with flares and fireworks ahead of a huge Champions League match against Tottenham.

  • Scenes outside Stade Velodrome
  • Marseille fans known for pyrotechnics
  • French club could reach UCL knockout stage

WHAT HAPPENED? Marseille fans gathered to set off flares and fireworks before entering the stadium, with the prospect of advancing past the group stage for the first time since 2011-12 exciting the French city. They produced similar antics the night before, reportedly in an effort to keep Spurs players awake.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marseille will guarantee advancement if they win at home against Tottenham on Wednesday, and they will then top the group if Sporting vs Frankfurt is a draw.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSEILLE? They'll hope a Champions League last 16 place awaits! Last time they reached that round, they suffered a heartbreaking two-leg defeat on away goals to Inter. Perhaps a better story will be written this campaign.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

52780 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 33%Manchester City
  • 17%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 10%Liverpool
  • 40%Other team
52780 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks