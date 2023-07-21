WATCH: ‘Coward!’ - Golf star Rickie Fowler heckled at The Open for pulling out of Leeds ownership deal with 49ers Enterprises

Golf star Rickie Fowler has been branded a “coward” by a heckler at The Open after pulling out of the 49ers Enterprises ownership deal at Leeds.

New owners in place at Elland Road

Spieth and Thomas are involved

Relegation saw Fowler walk away

WHAT HAPPENED? Fowler was, along with fellow Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, expected to form part of a takeover plan at Elland Road as one of the financial backers in the 49ers group. It was, however, revealed that the 34-year-old former world number four had decided against playing any role in that project following Leeds’ relegation out of the Premier League in 2022-23. Disgruntled Leeds supporters made their feelings known to Fowler as he walked the fairways at Royal Liverpool Golf Course in the first round of the 2023 Open Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Fowler trudges past a group of patrons on Merseyside, one can be heard saying: “What happened to the 49ers investment? Come on Leeds!” Another then shouts “coward”. Fowler told the No Laying Up podcast when quizzed on the incident: “He called me a coward for not going through with my Leeds investment. That’s a first. Maybe he should put up his own money.”

WHAT NEXT? Three-time major winner Spieth has told Sky Sports of the 49ers takeover at Leeds: “Myself and Justin are involved with a minority stake. Rickie decided, once they were relegated, that he was against it. Relegation wasn’t ideal but we got involved with the 49ers group who are purchasing a larger share in Leeds United and do the things they do which have been so successful everywhere else. It’s a big city, a historic club, a great venue – Elland Road. Once you start to look into it, we knew it could be really exciting. I’m really excited to have a team that I’m emotionally invested in. It’ll be Championship for now, but Premier League hopefully soon.”