WATCH: Colombus crew star Lucas Manuel Zelarayan scores outrageous goal from inside his own half to leave Xherdan Shaqiri & the Chicago Fire stunned

The Columbus Crew and the Chicago Fire looked set to share the spoils before Lucas Zelarayan smashed home a stunning stoppage time winner on Sunday.

Columbus win 2-1 against Chicago

Zelarayan scores in stoppage time

Lobbed goalkeeper from his own half

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams were locked at 1-1 in the Eastern Conference clash before Lucas Zelarayan lobbed the opposition goalkeeper from inside his own half. Zelarayan received a loose ball from Aidan Morris before spotting Spencer Richey off his line and letting rip. The Armenian forward's shot looped over the keeper and found the back of the net. The Chicago Fire squad were left stunned by the goal, especially former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri, who initially thought he had earned a point for his team by scoring in the 88th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winner helped the Columbus Crew pick up their eighth victory of the season, lifting them to sixth in the Eastern Conference over Orlando City. The spectacular goal also pushed Zelarayan to eighth in the top scorers' list.

WHAT NEXT? Columbus Crew next face off against New York City FC at the Yankee Stadium.