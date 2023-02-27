WATCH: Casemiro SCOLDS Bruno Fernandes for late pass snub after Man Utd's Carabao Cup final triumph vs Newcastle

Manchester United may have seen off Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, but Casemiro still wanted answers from Bruno Fernandes for a late pass snub.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils brought their six-year wait for major silverware to a close when overcoming the Magpies 2-0 at an emotional Wembley Stadium. Casemiro opened the scoring in that contest, before Sven Botman deflected a Marcus Rashford strike into his own net, but United could have had a third in the dying seconds when Portuguese playmaker Fernandes ran through on goal and saw an effort saved by Loris Karius – with Casemiro eager to point out at the final whistle that he was better placed if a simple pass had been rolled in his direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fact that Casemiro – who has now emerged victorious in his last nine major finals for Real Madrid and United – was prepared to address supposed faults before toasting the Red Devils’ success is considered to be an indicator of the winning mentality that now exists at Old Trafford. Former United captain Roy Keane, who always demanded the best from those around him, told Sky Sports of the post-match inquest between two classy midfielders: “Are they arguing there? Yep, maybe. I like that. I don't know what they're arguing about, but it shows they care.”

WHAT NEXT? With one trophy in the bag, United have three more to potentially aim at this season. They are eight points adrift of Arsenal in the Premier League title race, while also making their way through to the last-16 of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup.