WATCH: Arsenal's captain fantastic Odegaard fires in 20-yard stunner to pile misery on Tottenham

Martin Odegaard has been in eye-catching form for Arsenal this season and further showcased his talent with a stunning 20-yard oal on derby day.

Gunners skipper leading by example

Doubled lead against Spurs

Arteta's side top of the table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners, who sit top of the Premier League table, were gifted an early lead in a meeting with north London rivals Tottenham when Hugo Lloris spilled an effort from Bukayo Saka into his own net. Mikel Arteta’s side doubled their lead in the 36th minute when Norwegian midfielder Odegaard picked up the ball just outside the box and sent a low drive skidding into the bottom corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard has been leading by example for Arsenal since being appointed as their permanent captain, with the classy 24-year-old matching his personal-best goal return in 2022-23 when it comes to efforts in the league.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have waited a long time to come back into title contention, but Arteta’s youthful squad is showing that it has both the ability and character to sustain a bid for a first top-flight crown since the ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04.