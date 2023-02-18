WATCH: Pick that out! Bukayo Saka scores thunderbolt half volley for Arsenal against Aston Villa

Bukayo Saka scored with an unstoppable strike after Aston Villa failed to clear as Arsenal look to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Villa ahead early on

Saka smashed home to level

Hosts have since regained the lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fell behind on five minutes at Villa park, before Bukayo Saka took matters into his own hands to fire his side level with an unstoppable half volley after Tyrone Mings had failed to properly clear the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are desperately seeking a win that will, if only temporarily, take them back to the top of the Premier League table but they find themselves behind once again, with Philippe Coutinho having added a second goal for Villa.