Watch: Bennison scores spectacular winner as Sweden overcome Switzerland at Women's Euro 2022

Hanna Bennison showed why she is one of the hottest young talents in world football - and why she was crowned NXGN champion in 2021 - with a spectacular winning strike as Sweden beat Switzerland in their Group C encounter at Euro 2022.

Sweden are among the favourites to lift the European Championship trophy this summer, but were in danger of going without a win in their opening two games of the tournament.

That was until the intervention of 19-year-old Bennison, who came off the bench to score a fine goal in the sunshine at Bramall Lane, ultimately securing a 2-1 victory.

Having drawn 1-1 with reigning champions Netherlands in their Group C opener, Olympic silver medallists Sweden took the lead against Switzerland in the 52nd minute as Fridolina Rolfo finished off a slick passing move.

However, underdogs Switzerland responded immediately as Ramona Bachmann finished into the top corner from 18 yards following a poor punch out by the Swedish keeper. The Swedes had only led for 90 seconds.

In the 68th minute, Everton midfielder Bennison was introduced off the bench - and it proved to be the game's pivotal moment.

A little over 10 minutes later, she accurately shot from the edge of the area through a sea of bodies after a free kick was not properly cleared. It was a difficult first-time effort which she had to adjust her body for, but the teenager made it look easy as she swept the ball into the far corner, securing a priceless three points for her country.

Where does this leave Sweden at Euro 2022?

The Scandinavians are now in good shape to qualify from Group C after picking up four points from their opening two games, with Portugal left to face on Sunday.

They will play one of the teams from Group D should they make the quarter finals - one of France, Italy, Belgium or Iceland.

