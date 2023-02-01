WATCH: 'Who?' - Barcelona sporting director unaware of Julian Araujo transfer pursuit

Barcelona's sporting director Mateu Alemany seemed perplexed when questioned about the club's pursuit of LA Galaxy full-back Julian Araujo.

Barca made late move for Araujo

Sporting director unaware of full-back

Transfer didn't go through before deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca made a last-ditch attempt to sign the Mexico international on deadline day, prompting reporters to approach Alemany for an update as he left the club's premises late in the evening. However, Barca's director simply replied "Who?" before shrugging his shoulders in confusion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alemany seemingly lacked knowledge of Araujo despite Barca's reported interest in the full-back having initially been confirmed last summer, when they instead opted to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal. While the Spaniard completed a move to Sporting on deadline day, Barca will have to wait even longer to get Araujo, as documentation was not submitted in time for his transfer to be completed.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Without Araujo in their ranks, Xavi's side will travel to Real Betis later on Wednesday in the hope of extending their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points, before Real Madrid host Valencia the following day.