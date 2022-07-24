Watch: Bale scores first MLS goal for LAFC with classy run and finish

The Wales international is up and running for his new club and believes there is plenty more to come from him in America

Gareth Bale has opened his goal account for LAFC in just his second appearance for the club, with a first effort in MLS recorded during a 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The Wales international forward linked up with the California-based outfit after leaving La Liga giants Real Madrid as a free agent.

Much is expected of him in America, and a positive impression is being made by the 33-year-old as he showcases the ability that made him a five-time Champions League winner while at Santiago Bernabeu.

Watch Gareth Bale score his first goal for LAFC

The Welshman has been short on game time of late, but he is adjusting quickly to the demands of new surroundings and remains a serious threat in the final third of the field.

His first goal for LAFC was a trademark effort as he glided inside a defender and fired into the bottom corner with his wand of a left foot.

Bale is delighted to be up and running in America, having figured in two victories so far, and believes there is still plenty more to come from him.

He has told LAFC’s official website: “Obviously I think the most important thing is we won the game, first and foremost.

“We all knew the first half wasn't good enough but the manager had another great team talk and got us going and, yeah, great finish by Chicho and nice to come on and grab a goal to help the team to get there three points so from a personal point of view it's nice to get off the mark and more importantly get the three points.

“The transition has been normal, what I expected - it's going to take some time but obviously it's the end of the season... well, I would be in pre-season now in Europe so I'm getting my fitness back up quickly. The club's doing an amazing job to kind of progress me and not push me too quick so I'm starting to feel better and better each day's training as it goes on and glad to contribute.”

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo added on trying to bring the best out of marquee additions: “[Bale] is doing a great job of adapting to our way of playing and getting more fitness that he needs.

“I will add he and Giorgio Chiellini are in the middle of their pre-season and still contributing to our winning ways so both of them are doing an excellent job physically but also adding to their physical condition cause. They are not finished yet with their pre-season and they're not at 100 per cent.”