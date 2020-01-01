Watch as Caf relives Cameroon defeat Nigeria to win 1984 Africa Cup of Nations

The continent’s football ruling body recalled how the Indomitable Lions beat the Green Eagles’ to win the famous title

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) reminisced how Cameroon silenced Nigeria 3-1 to win the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cote d’Ivoire.



Inspired by the tournament’s Most Valuable Player Theophile Abega, Radivoje Ognjanovic’s men outplayed the Green Eagles, handled by Festus Onigbinde at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan.

Muda Lawal’s 10th-minute goal had moved Nigeria ahead but Rene Brice N'Djeya, Abega and Ernest-Lottin Ebongue scored to hand the Indomitable Lions their first Afcon triumph.

36 years have passed since the feat, and Caf relived Cameroon’s historic feat on social media.

🇨🇲 Cameroon won their first ever #TotalAFCON beating Nigeria 3-1 in the 1⃣9⃣8⃣4⃣ final at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan! 🏟 pic.twitter.com/YhVfskBWBm — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 18, 2020

Since that feat, the country has gone ahead to win four more African diadems to be ranked as the second most successful nation in the championship’s history behind Egypt.

Cameroon's last success came in Gabon 2017 and they have been awarded the responsibility of hosting the 33rd edition of Afcon in 2021.