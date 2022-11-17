WATCH: Arsenal star Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka has teamed up with charity organisation BigShoe to cover 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano, Nigeria.

120 children had surgeries thanks to the partnership

The surgeries took place in mid-October

BigShoe has helped more than 1,600 children around the world

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal star, whose parents both come from Nigeria, teamed up with the charity to help change the lives of the children who were all suffering from diseases such as inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias and brain tumours.

Proud to announce our newest BigShoe family member: @BukayoSaka87 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇬



In front of the World Cup 2022 we've covered 120 life-changing surgeries for children in Kano, Nigeria. A big thank you to the doctors and team of the Prime Specialist Hospital.#BigShoe #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/cMPJHfMUI4 — BigShoe (@BigShoe_11) November 17, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking about his link-up with BigShoe, Saka said: "I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children's lives easier and better through these surgeries."

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal winger is currently in Qatar with England preparing for their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.