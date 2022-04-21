Aaron Ramsdale took the opportunity to troll Chelsea supporters that had been giving him grief during Arsenal's win over the Blues as he celebrated Bukayo Saka's converted penalty at Stamford Bridge.

A heavyweight derby clash saw the Gunners claim all three points following a dramatic 4-2 victory that was wrapped up by a spot-kick in stoppage-time.

As Saka wheeled away in celebration at one end of the field, down at the other end of the pitch his fellow England international was cheerily waving farewell to Blues fans that had just seen any hope of snatching a late point dashed.

Watch: Ramsdale trolls Chelsea supporters

Ramsdale waving at the Chelsea fans when Saka scored his own. The biggest shithouse going. 😂pic.twitter.com/k30M31Hezq — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) April 20, 2022

Ramsdale was in buoyant mood as the clock ticked down at Stamford Bridge as victory for Arsenal fired them back into the Premier League’s top-four picture.

Qualification for the Champions League, potentially at the expense of arch-rivals Tottenham, is now back in the Gunners’ hands.

They still have six games left to take in this season but, as one of those is a derby date with Spurs, a faultless run from here will return them to European football’s top table.

Mikel Arteta’s side do, however, have more testing fixtures fast approaching, with a visit from old adversaries Manchester United on Saturday set to be followed by a short trip to Europa League semi-finalists West Ham on May 1.

